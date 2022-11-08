Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.66 Million in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 17.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $412,084,000 after buying an additional 1,063,000 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Western Digital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,110,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $204,094,000 after buying an additional 140,181 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Western Digital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $173,893,000 after buying an additional 80,373 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Western Digital by 7.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,301,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $163,879,000 after buying an additional 223,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,538,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $126,049,000 after buying an additional 124,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

