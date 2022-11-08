Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 15.4% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.43.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.51. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

