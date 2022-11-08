Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 386,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,712 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 57.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 400,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $2,132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,752,466 shares in the company, valued at $126,600,643.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $11.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

