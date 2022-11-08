Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 22,128 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,128 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 164.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 89.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 46.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

POWI opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $110.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,034.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $793,014.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,034.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POWI. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

