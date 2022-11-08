Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 335,610 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 335,610 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 23.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $81.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.95. The firm has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. Barclays upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

