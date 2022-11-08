Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 45,756 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,756 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,891,000 after buying an additional 761,882 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,711,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,592,000 after buying an additional 67,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,690,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,768,000 after buying an additional 341,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $95.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average of $100.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.93. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $137.80.

Several research firms have commented on EXPD. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

