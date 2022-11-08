Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.64 Million Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 165,972 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 163.1% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $2,617,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 147.1% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth about $2,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIPS. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.41.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $24.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

