Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,322 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.29% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 52.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $242,576.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,254.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 255,149 shares of company stock valued at $851,757 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCU opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $25.22.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

