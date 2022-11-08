Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 463,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,078,000 after acquiring an additional 21,753 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 89,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 17,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 217,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,675,000 after purchasing an additional 75,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 2.7 %

ED opened at $87.65 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $76.42 and a one year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.77 and its 200-day moving average is $93.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.31.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

