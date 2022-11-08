Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Receives $11.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSDF. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS CTSDF opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

