Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Corsair Gaming to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Corsair Gaming

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. 22.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.