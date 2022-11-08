Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
CRSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Corsair Gaming to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Corsair Gaming Trading Up 10.0 %
Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Corsair Gaming
Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.