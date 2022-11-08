Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $490.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $600.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COST. MKM Partners cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $565.92.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock opened at $488.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $493.34 and its 200-day moving average is $499.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $216.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

