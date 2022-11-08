Cowen Cuts DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Price Target to $27.00

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 120.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45.

In other news, COO Liam Stewart purchased 3,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,358.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,031.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc C. Ganzi purchased 32,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $487,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 386,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,881,358.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 222.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

