Cowen Cuts MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $85.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $145.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.18.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $67.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.51. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $65.43 and a 1 year high of $181.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.18 and its 200 day moving average is $102.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 869.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 14.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

