Credit Agricole S A Acquires New Shares in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,334,000 after purchasing an additional 797,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,627,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,549,000 after purchasing an additional 109,353 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Livent by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,997,000 after purchasing an additional 421,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Livent by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,189,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,300,000 after purchasing an additional 190,369 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Livent by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,799,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,979,000 after acquiring an additional 736,174 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.74. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Livent in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.41.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

