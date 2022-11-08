Credit Agricole S A Decreases Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Comerica were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.28.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

