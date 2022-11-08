Credit Agricole S A Decreases Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 4.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 761.8% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 42,843 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 14.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,793,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,845,000 after acquiring an additional 204,208 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $95.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.59. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.44 and a 200 day moving average of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on Royal Gold to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.64.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

