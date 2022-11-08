Credit Suisse Group Cuts Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Price Target to $15.00

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EHAB. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Enhabit Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE EHAB opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31. Enhabit has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Enhabit

In related news, Director Erin Hoeflinger acquired 6,030 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $82,128.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,979.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Charles M. Elson acquired 3,700 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $50,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,034.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Erin Hoeflinger acquired 6,030 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $82,128.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,627 shares in the company, valued at $171,979.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,442 shares of company stock worth $157,259.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EHAB. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.