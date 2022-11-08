Credit Suisse Group Cuts Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Price Target to $15.00

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EHAB. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.
Enhabit Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE EHAB opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31. Enhabit has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EHAB. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
