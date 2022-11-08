Credit Suisse Group Lowers Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $225.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ILMN. SVB Leerink upgraded Illumina from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Argus decreased their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. OTR Global downgraded Illumina to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.63.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $217.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.38 and a 200 day moving average of $216.62. Illumina has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $428.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 62.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $862,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,169 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Illumina by 150.6% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 939,671 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth about $240,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after purchasing an additional 225,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Illumina by 5.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after purchasing an additional 191,341 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

