Critical Review: EVI Industries (EVI) and Its Competitors

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare EVI Industries to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares EVI Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVI Industries 1.53% 3.62% 2.03% EVI Industries Competitors -19.49% -53.17% -3.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVI Industries and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EVI Industries $267.32 million $4.09 million 55.00 EVI Industries Competitors $658.23 million $53.89 million 359.16

Insider & Institutional Ownership

EVI Industries’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than EVI Industries. EVI Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

38.4% of EVI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by institutional investors. 53.7% of EVI Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

EVI Industries has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVI Industries’ peers have a beta of 1.18, suggesting that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for EVI Industries and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A EVI Industries Competitors 193 839 1440 62 2.54

As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 31.93%. Given EVI Industries’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EVI Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

EVI Industries peers beat EVI Industries on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; and provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to government, institutional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The company was formerly known as EnviroStar, Inc. and changed its name to EVI Industries, Inc. in December 2018. EVI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Miami, Florida.

