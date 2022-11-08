CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Stock Performance
Shares of CVV stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $5.81 million during the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.20% of CVD Equipment as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Company Profile
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVD Equipment (CVV)
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.