CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

Shares of CVV stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $5.81 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 21,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $127,517.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 721,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,193,576.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.20% of CVD Equipment as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

