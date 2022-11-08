D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.93.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

