D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D.R. Horton Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.93.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.