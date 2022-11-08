DA Davidson Downgrades Medifast (NYSE:MED) to Neutral

DA Davidson cut shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $106.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $278.00.

MED has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Medifast from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medifast in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $106.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.18. Medifast has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $235.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.43.

Medifast Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 49.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Medifast during the third quarter worth about $548,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Medifast by 113.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Medifast during the third quarter worth about $377,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.