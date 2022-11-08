DA Davidson Increases 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Price Target to $9.00

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FLWS. Benchmark cut their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Noble Financial dropped their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $554.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58 and a beta of 1.66. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.77 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Thomas G. Hartnett acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 245,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,027.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 916.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 131,620 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,305.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 20,576.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 287,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 285,811 shares during the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

