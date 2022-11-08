Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Raymond James

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.23.

Datadog Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $69.48 on Friday. Datadog has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,389.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.50.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $453,213.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,098,802. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

