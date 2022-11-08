Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $100.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DDOG. Barclays dropped their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.23.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $69.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,389.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.24 and its 200-day moving average is $97.50. Datadog has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,229,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,182 shares of company stock worth $4,098,802 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Datadog by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Datadog by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Datadog by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Datadog by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

