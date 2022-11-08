Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 797.19% and a negative return on equity of 465.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth about $75,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth about $559,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the period. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.