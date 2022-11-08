Doma (DOMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Doma to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Doma had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.60 million. On average, analysts expect Doma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DOMA stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Doma has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $164.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01.

In other news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 56,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $28,675.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,834,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,885,417.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 698,512 shares of company stock worth $433,982. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Doma by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,443,799 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Doma by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Doma by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 538,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Doma during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Doma by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,329,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 995,420 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DOMA. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Doma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

