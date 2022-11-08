Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Raised by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on D. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

