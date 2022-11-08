Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.36.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 6.2 %

D opened at $62.94 on Monday. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.35.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after buying an additional 6,156,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after buying an additional 3,546,948 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,229,000 after buying an additional 3,291,401 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after buying an additional 1,563,929 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,225,000 after buying an additional 1,282,279 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.