DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Lowered to $14.00

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2022

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DKNG. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.38.

DKNG opened at $11.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.77. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $45.25.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.37. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 88.80% and a negative net margin of 99.14%. The company had revenue of $466.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,419 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in DraftKings by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 40,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

