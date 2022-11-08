Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DNB. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.90.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 3.7 %

DNB stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.75, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at $628,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at $780,000. Finally, Cannae Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 88,278,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,631,000 after buying an additional 20,225,711 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.