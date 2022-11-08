Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut Dun & Bradstreet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

NYSE:DNB opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannae Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 88,278,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,546,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,225,711 shares during the last quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP now owns 57,867,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515,754 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,250 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,137,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,998 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.