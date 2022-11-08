Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

DVAX stock opened at $12.58 on Monday. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12,690.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

