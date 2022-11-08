Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.
Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance
DVAX stock opened at $12.58 on Monday. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.32.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
