E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC) Receives C$16.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.19.

EINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$23.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight Capital cut shares of E Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares cut shares of E Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

E Automotive Price Performance

Shares of E Automotive stock opened at C$4.35 on Thursday. E Automotive has a 52-week low of C$3.90 and a 52-week high of C$22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$209.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

