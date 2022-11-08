Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EBMT. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $18.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $147.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 114,898 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 1st quarter valued at $1,834,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 1st quarter valued at $1,474,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 28,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

