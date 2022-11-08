Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Holdings Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Edison International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Edison International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Edison International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 148.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $62.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.58.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

