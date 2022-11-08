Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Educational Development from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $2.57 on Friday. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $22.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75.

Educational Development ( NASDAQ:EDUC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Educational Development by 55.2% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

