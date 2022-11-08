eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eMagin (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EMAN opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. eMagin has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.89.

eMagin (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. As a group, analysts expect that eMagin will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

