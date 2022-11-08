Energy Focus (EFOI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Energy Focus to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 198.27% and a negative net margin of 104.40%.
Energy Focus Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $6.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Focus in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Energy Focus Company Profile
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
