Energy Focus (EFOI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Energy Focus to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 198.27% and a negative net margin of 104.40%.

NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $6.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Focus in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

