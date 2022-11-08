EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target Cut to $27.00

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EngageSmart presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.31.

EngageSmart Stock Up 1.7 %

EngageSmart stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.53 and a beta of 0.68. EngageSmart has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $32.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EngageSmart

In related news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,154,192 shares in the company, valued at $23,649,394.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other EngageSmart news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,154,192 shares in the company, valued at $23,649,394.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $171,180.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $731,460. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 30.7% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,626,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,274,000 after buying an additional 852,590 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in EngageSmart by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,580,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,676,000 after purchasing an additional 690,254 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $6,124,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in EngageSmart by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 564,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 320,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in EngageSmart by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 123,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Further Reading

