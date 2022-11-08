EQRx (EQRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect EQRx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EQRX opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. EQRx has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EQRx in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EQRx by 764.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,481,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,400,000 after buying an additional 5,732,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,021,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx in the 1st quarter valued at $12,131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQRx by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,856,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 685,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of EQRx by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 942,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

