Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Stock Down 0.7 %

EQIX stock opened at $606.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $853.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $584.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $641.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $745.19.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,109 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

