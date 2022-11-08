Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Evolent Health to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Evolent Health from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Evolent Health to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Evolent Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $22.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at Evolent Health

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $352.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.57 million. Research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $3,225,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,368,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $248,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $3,225,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,368,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,464,110. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolent Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,398,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Evolent Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Evolent Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 445,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after buying an additional 21,746 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evolent Health



Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Recommended Stories

