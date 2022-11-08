Expensify (EXFY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.73 million. Expensify had a positive return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 27.02%.

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $856.58 million and a P/E ratio of -10.55. Expensify has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44.

In other Expensify news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $93,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,561,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,360,047.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $93,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Expensify by 71.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 61,865 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Expensify during the first quarter worth $2,167,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expensify by 1.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Expensify by 34.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expensify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXFY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Expensify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

