Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. CWM LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 351,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 466,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,057,000 after purchasing an additional 167,285 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average is $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

