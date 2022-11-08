First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

NASDAQ:FNLC opened at $31.00 on Monday. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $342.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In related news, Director Kimberly Swan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.46 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,599.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNLC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 156.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 68,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 467.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 136.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

