First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Solar from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.43.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Down 4.1 %

FSLR stock opened at $147.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 167.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.22 and its 200 day moving average is $97.82. First Solar has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $161.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,087.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $158,087.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $80,772.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,684.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,278 shares of company stock valued at $281,663 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 117.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,088 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 254.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.