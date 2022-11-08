Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in Fiserv by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Raymond James cut their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.

FISV opened at $96.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $110.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

