Flowers Foods (FLO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Flowers Foods has set its FY22 guidance at $1.25-1.30 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Flowers Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FLO opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.38. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $630,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

